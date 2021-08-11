Crime data feared lost from Dallas police computer network

DALLAS (AP) — A massive amount of information on criminal cases dating to July 2020 has been lost from the Dallas Police Department computer database, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said the loss occurred in early April as the Dallas Police Department performed a data migration from a computer network drive.

About 14 terabytes of the 22 terabytes lost were recovered, but the remaining eight terabytes are believed lost forever, according to the statement, and would have to be restored by new investigative work.

Most up-to-date personal computers have hard-drive memory capacities ranging from a half-terabyte to two terabytes.

City information technology officials became aware of the problem on April 5. The police and city IT departments did not reveal it to the district attorney's office until Friday, after prosecutors inquired why they could not find computer files on pending cases.