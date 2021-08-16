Crime Beat Chronicles podcast: The night Elvis Presley stopped a fight In Madison, Wisconsin

With "Late Edition Crime Beat Chronicles" we're presenting notable true crime stories, as reported by journalists for the dozens of various Lee-Enterprises owned publications from around America.

Previous seasons have detailed murders in Oklahoma and Nebraska, and you can find those archived wherever you get your podcasts. This week, though, we've got a special, one-off episode that is a bit more whimsical and light.

To mark the anniversary of his death, this episode is all about the time Elvis Presley, the King of rock and roll, stopped a fight in Madison, Wisconsin one summer night in 1977, and it will be followed by an interview with Tom Still, the former Wisconsin State Journal reporter and editor (and current president of the Wisconsin Technology Council), who got the early morning call and ultimately immortalized the incident on the front page just a handful of weeks before Elvis would pass away on August 16, 1977.

The show was produced, recorded, and edited by Chris Lay, with tremendous thanks to Tom Still.