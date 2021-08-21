Crews rescue residents from heavy flooding in Tennessee

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing, officials said.

Parts of Hickman County received more than 11.6 inches (29 centimeters) of rain, according to The Tennessean, and flash flood warnings were in effect for parts of Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening.

National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley told the newspaper the area had received “about 20-25% of the yearly rainfall total that this area sees in a year” in a single morning.

Cities in Humphreys County like Waverly and McEwen were facing a “dire, catastrophic situation," she said. “People are trapped in their homes and have no way to get out."

Waverly couple Cindy Dunn, 48, and her husband Jimmy, 49, were rescued from their attic by a crew who used a bulldozer to reach them.

“Hell. That’s what we had to go through,” Cindy Dunn said.