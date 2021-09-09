Crews end daylong search for 1887 Lee statue time capsule

After about 12 hours of work, crews ended their search for the day, said Northam's chief of staff, Clark Mercer. Mercer said workers planned to return Friday to put the stones they removed back in place and to insert a new time capsule in the cornerstone. He said it is doubtful workers would resume looking for the 1887 time capsule, but left open a small possibility.

“It's disappointing not to find the time capsule," he said.

“We looked where we thought it was. It doesn't preclude (us) in the future from finding it, but for right now, the mystery will continue."

Dale Brumfield, a local historian and author who has conducted extensive research on the time capsule, said he is sure the capsule is located somewhere in the pedestal, citing a newspaper account of an 1887 dedication ceremony that drew thousands of people.

“I'm positive there's a capsule in there somewhere,” he said. “We just can't find where.”

A newspaper article from 1887 suggests the copper time capsule contains mostly memorabilia, including a U.S. silver dollar and a collection of Confederate buttons. But one line from that article has piqued the interest of historians. Listed among the artifacts is a “picture of Lincoln lying in his coffin.”