Crews on lookout for pets in Florida condo building collapse

“I very much understand that pets are part of people’s families,” the mayor said, noting that she, too, has been a pet owner. “My heart goes out to those who fear for their animals, and I just want you to know that additional efforts have been made and are being made.”

A portion of Champlain Tower South remains mostly intact, but officials said they would demolish the remaining structure no earlier than Monday — ahead of incoming Tropical Storm Elsa that could put the building precariously at risk of collapsing on its own.

Cava said she informed a contractor of possible locations of missing pets. “They’re aware and doing everything that they might do just to make an additional search,” she said.

But the mayor said there would not be a door-to-door search because it was too dangerous to do so.