Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Demolition specialists carefully bored holes Sunday to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search.

Eighty percent of the drilling work was complete, and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told relatives of those missing in the collapse. The timing, however, was still not set.

Jadallah praised the speedy work of the demolition crews and drew applause from families eager for the search to restart when he said the implosion could happen sooner than initially expected. No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the June 24 collapse.

The search-and-rescue mission at the Surfside building was suspended Saturday afternoon so workers could begin the boring work. Jadallah said the suspension was a necessary safety measure because the drilling could cause the structure to fail, but a family member could be heard calling that news “devastating.”