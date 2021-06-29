Crews find more partial human remains from 1952 Alaska crash

The remains and personal effects were in good condition, likely due to the glacier, Quintana said.

“They’re being preserved pretty well in the ice,” she said.

Katherine Grosso, a medical legal investigator with the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, said crews working on Colony Glacier, nearly 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Anchorage, have noticed it is "really dynamic, that it changes rapidly, daily.”

“As we participate in this mission from year to year, we find that not only does the pitch of the glacier change, but the type of material that you find on it changes,” she said.

They saw a lot of silt, mud and really small portions of rock, which makes fragments of remains difficult to find, he said.

“It’s required a little bit more of finesse to be able to recover those,” Grosso said. However, "we’re still finding that we’re able to recover quite a bit of material.”

Among the personal items found on the glacier from the wreckage were two playing cards, the seven and queen of spades; a pair of shoes; a 1944 map, apparently of the Anchorage area; and two chess pieces.