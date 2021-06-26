Crews at collapse site find body, raising death toll to five

In this aerial image search and rescue workers work the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed, in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says rescue officials are continuing to search Friday and there's still hope of finding survivors in the rubble more than 24 hours after the building collapsed.
Officials say there are still 159 people unaccounted for after the partial collapse of a beachside building in Florida. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava noted Friday that rescue officials were still searching for survivors.
Two women comfort each other at the Surfside community center where friends and family of those missing following the collapse of a residential building wait for new developments in the search for their loved ones, Friday, June 25, 2021 in Surfside, Fla.
People watch recovery operations near the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021.
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021.
Leo Soto, who created this memorial with grocery stores donating flowers and candles, pauses in front of photos of some of the missing people that he put on a fence, near the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021.
Rescue workers remove a body from the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.
Rescue workers walk among the rubble where part of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday after an oceanside Florida condominium building collapsed. Searchers are using big machines and their hands to comb through a twisted, shifting heap of concrete and metal.
A dog of the search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24.
Ariana Hevia, of New Orelans, La., center, stands with Sean Wilt, left, near the 12-story beachfront condo building which partially collapsed, Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Hevia' s mother Cassandra Statton lives in the building. Search and rescue teams continue to work at the site hoping to detect any sounds coming from survivors.
People react near the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24.
Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo is seen, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Surfside. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday.
A woman reacts near the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24.
Search and rescue workers go through rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., section of Miami, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. The teams continue to work at the site hoping to detect any sounds coming from survivors.
Faydah Bushnaq, of Sterling, Va., center, is hugged by Maria Fernanda Martinez, of Boca Raton, Fla., as they stand outside of a 12-story beachfront condo building which partially collapsed, Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Bushnaq is vacationing and stopped to write "Pray for their Souls" in the sand.
Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Surfside. The seaside condominium building partially collapsed on Thursday.
Photos of missing people are posted on a fence near the site of the Champlain Towers South Condo after the building collapsed Friday, June 25, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24.
This photo provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., section of Miami, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday.
Firefighters battle a blaze as rescue workers search debris at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South, Friday, June 25, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24.
Rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday.
A rainbow shows overhead as rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday.
Officials say fire has spread amid the rubble of the collapsed condominium in South Florida, hampering rescue efforts. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said flames are deep and firefighters have not been able to find their source.
Officials say there are still 159 people unaccounted for after the partial collapse of a beachside building in Florida. The extent of the destruction can be seen from the air and in satellite photos.
Rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday.
A rainbow shows overhead as rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday.
A crane works at the site of the Champlain Towers South Condo building, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday.
A group of people, who asked not to be identified, stand behind a barricade on the beach near the Champlain Towers South Condo building, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday.
Rachel Spiegel, right, is hugged by the Mayor of Surfside Charles Burkett, left, as she asks for information about the 12-story beachfront condo building which partially collapsed, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Spiegel's mother Judy lives in the building and is missing.
A statue sits on the beach with candles and flower petals near the Champlain Towers South Condo building, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday.
A couple, who asked not to be identified, stand on the beach near the Champlain Towers South Condo building, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Mayor of Surfside Charles Burkett, left, talks with Rachel Spiegel, right, who is looking for information on the Champlain Towers South Condo building, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. Spiegel's mother Judy lives in the building and is missing. Also shown are Spiegel's brothers Josh Spiegel, second from left, and Michael Spiegel, second from right, and her father Kevin Spiegel.
Officials say a "very deep fire" is hampering rescue efforts at a collapsed oceanfront condominium near Miami. Rachel Spiegel, whose mother is among the 159 people missing, says her family is praying for a miracle.
A condominium tower built by the same developer of the nearby building that collapsed earlier in the week is shown, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The mayor of Surfside said Saturday he is working on a plan to temporarily relocate residents of the sister building. Mayor Charles Burkett said he's trying to arrange an emergency inspection of Champlain Towers North, which was constructed the same year and by the same developer as the crumbled 12-story Champlain Towers South.
Officials say a fire is hampering rescue efforts at a collapsed oceanfront building near Miami. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he was working on a plan to temporarily relocate residents of the tower identical to the building that collapsed.
A jet ski rides by as rescue workers search in the rubble for survivors at the Champlain Towers South condominium, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The building partially collapsed on Thursday.
Fire crews pulled a boy Thursday morning from the rubble after Miami condo collapse. Nearly 100 people were still unaccounted for at midday, authorities said, raising fears that the death toll could climb sharply.
Mike Noriega shows a birthday card, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Fla., relatives sent to his grandmother, Hilda Noriega, two weeks ago for her 92nd birthday. Hilda Noriega lives on the sixth floor of the Miami building that collapsed.
Mike Noriega speaks about a birthday card, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Fla., relatives sent to his grandmother, Hilda Noriega, two weeks ago for her 92nd birthday. Hilda Noriega lives on the sixth floor of the Miami building that collapsed.
By RUSS BYNUM and FREIDA FRISARO
Associated Press
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews found another body in the rubble of a collapsed 12-story condominium tower near Miami on Saturday, raising the death toll to five as they raced to recover any survivors while fighting back fire and smoke deep inside the concrete and metal remains.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the heightened toll at an evening news briefing, saying the identification of three bodies had dropped the number of unaccounted for down to 156. She said crews also discovered other unspecified human remains.
Officials said the remains they find are being sent to the medical examiner, and they are also gathering DNA samples from family members to help identify them.
Separately, a video posted online showed an official briefing families of missing loved ones. When he said they had found remains among the rubble, people began sobbing.
Throughout the day, rescue workers scoured the mountain of debris with trained dogs and sonar, searching for any survivors. “Our top priority continues to be search and rescue and saving any lives that we can,” the mayor said.
But crews had to fight flames in the debris during the day. At one point Saturday, a fire hose blasted one of the lower floors on the north side of the tower as white smoke or steam streamed out. A bitter, sulfur-like smell hung in the air.