Crash victim recalls terror after Mississippi road collapse

Amanda Williams also remains hospitalized.

Layla Jamison of Lucedale, a 17-year-old senior at George County High, was in the car that landed on the Williams’ truck. Emily’s aunt, Shanna Bordelon, said Jamison's car landed without crushing the cab where Emily and Amanda sat.

Emily Williams said waiting in the collapse zone for help was terrifying.

“In all honestly, I was ready to give up,” she said. “I was like, ‘We’re not going to make it out of here. No one is going to find us. Everybody is just going to keep piling in.’”

Emily’s father arrived, and she said once she heard him screaming from above, she knew she would be rescued. She is recovering from a torn colon, a broken leg and other injuries. Still, she said: “I feel so lucky.”

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Cal Robertson said some of the vehicles ended up stacked on top of each other as they crashed into the abyss, which opened up in an area without street lights. Ida dumped as much as 13 inches (33 centimeters) of rain as it blew through Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.