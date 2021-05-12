Crack closes interstate bridge between Arkansas & Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee remained closed Wednesday after inspectors found a crack in the span, forcing thousands of trucks and cars to detour and shutting down shipping on the Mississippi River.

The bridge into Memphis was shut down Tuesday afternoon after the crack was discovered during a routine inspection. Both states' transportation agencies said they would make sure the 48-year-old, 1.8-mile (2.9-kilometer) bridge is safe before reopening.

Traffic was being rerouted to Interstate 55 and the 71-year-old Memphis & Arkansas Bridge, about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south. River traffic was also shut down in the Memphis area until further notice, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

Surveillance cameras showed road traffic to be moving steadily on the I-55 bridge Wednesday morning.

“It’s fortunate that routine inspection averted a potential disaster, but the state of our crumbling infrastructure is deeply troubling,” said Rep. Steve Cohen, a Democrat whose district includes Memphis.