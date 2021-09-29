Cowboys for Trump founder survives county recall campaign

“I myself wear Jan. 6 as a badge of honor,” Griffin says in the film, infused with orchestral tones. “I’m glad that I went on that day. ... to stand with my fellow Americans in protest of what will one day be known as the biggest rigged election in American history."

Biden’s victory was certified by officials in each of the swing states he won and by Congress on Jan. 6 — after Trump’s supporters, fueled by false allegations of widespread election fraud, stormed the House and Senate chambers in a failed attempt to prevent certification of how Americans voted nationwide.

Griffin says the film about him was put together by Trump-allied attorney Sidney Powell and her group, Defending the Republic.

Powell has filed a number of baseless lawsuits challenging 2020 election results and helped fund the recent Arizona election audit.

Griffin also is challenging directives by state election regulators to register Cowboys for Trump as a political committee, arguing that financial disclosures would subject contributors to harassment. Griffin insists Cowboys for Trump is exempt as a for-profit group and wants a 2019 state law concerning independent political expenditure groups to be declared unconstitutional.

Powell is representing Griffin in that case, now before the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

