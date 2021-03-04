COVID's obesity link; 'Neanderthal thinking'; and the Senate relief bill. Virus news to know today.

Covid-19 death rates 10 times higher in countries where most adults are overweight

The risk of death from Covid-19 is about 10 times higher in countries where most of the population is overweight, according to a report released Wednesday by the World Obesity Forum.

Researchers found that by the end of 2020, global Covid-19 death rates were more than 10 times higher in countries where more than half the adults are overweight, compared to countries where fewer than half are overweight.

'Neanderthal thinking.' Biden slams Texas and Mississippi for lifting restrictions

President Joe Biden sharply criticized states such as Texas and Mississippi for lifting Covid-19 restrictions and mask mandates against pleas from the CDC and other top public health officials, accusing those in power of "Neanderthal thinking."

"I think it's a big mistake. Look, I hope everybody's realized by now, these masks make a difference. We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we're able to get vaccines in people's arms," Biden said when asked about the decisions by the Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi to relax restrictions.