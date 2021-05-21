COVID vaccine profits have created 9 new pharma billionaires

In a statement shared with CNN Business, it said that complex manufacturing processes and the length of time it takes to build new factories are among the major obstacles to increasing the global supply of vaccines. "Patents are not the limiting factor," it said.

BioNTech made a net profit of €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) in the first three months of the year, largely thanks to its share of sales from the COVID-19 vaccine, compared with a loss of €53.4 million ($75.9 million) for the same period last year.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine sales hit $1.7 billion in the first three months of this year and it had its first profitable quarter ever, the company reported earlier this month. Goldman Sachs expects Moderna to make $13.2 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue in 2021. The company has received billions of dollars in funding from the US government for development of its vaccine.

CanSino Biologics and Moderna did not respond to a request for comment. In a statement last month, Bancel said that Moderna is willing to license its intellectual property to other companies "for the post-pandemic period."