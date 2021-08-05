COVID: In Florida hospitals, 'there are only so many beds'

Her 80-year-old husband also had a cough, chills and terrible headaches. So after a friend informed her that a few people they’d recently been in contact with tested positive, she got tested for COVID at an urgent care center, just to be safe. Her husband refused.

She was shocked when the test came back positive. Her husband’s condition deteriorated rapidly. He struggled to breathe and spent five days in the hospital, where they put him on oxygen.

She started feeling better, but was concerned for her husband, a retired teacher. With hospitals now overcrowded, she was not allowed to visit him. Their daughter flew home to help.

“Continue to be cautious and careful and take all the measures you can. Even though you think you’re immune to getting COVID, you’re still vulnerable to it,” she said in a phone interview.

“It’s not just you if you choose not to get vaccinated,” she said sitting beside her husband, who is still using oxygen and slowly regaining his strength. “You are making it more difficult for other people, and to get us back to normalcy of life in our country.”

“The immunization is there. We’ve had it long enough to know it is helping people even if they get sick with it, like us you’re less likely to be put on a ventilator, you’re less likely to be hospitalized,” she said. “I wasn’t hospitalized. You’re less likely to get it as severe.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.