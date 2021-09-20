COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

Medical historian Dr. Howard Markel of the University of Michigan said he is continually astounded by the magnitude of the disruption the pandemic has brought to the planet.

"I was gobsmacked by the size of the quarantines" the Chinese government undertook initially, Markel said, "and I've since been gob-gob-gob-smacked to the nth degree." The lagging pace of U.S. vaccinations is the latest source of his astonishment.

"Big pockets of American society — and, worse, their leaders — have thrown this away," Markel said of the opportunity to vaccinate everyone eligible by now.

Just under 64% of the U.S. population has received as least one dose of the vaccine, with state rates ranging from a high of approximately 77% in Vermont and Massachusetts and lows around 46% to 49% in Idaho, Wyoming, West Virginia and Mississippi.

Globally, about 43% of the population has received at least one dose, according to Our World in Data, with some African countries just beginning to give their first shots.

"We know that all pandemics come to an end," said Dr. Jeremy Brown, director of emergency care research at the National Institutes of Health, who wrote a book on influenza. "They can do terrible things while they're raging."