COVID cases fall 17% worldwide; US gets first gold in Beijing; moose attacks Iditarod sled team

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
***
TOP STORIES
WHO: Global COVID-19 case counts decline 17% in latest week
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says coronavirus case counts fell 17% worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week, including a 50% drop in the United States, while deaths globally declined 7%.
The weekly epidemiological report from the U.N. health agency, released late Tuesday, shows that the omicron variant is increasingly dominant — making up nearly 97% of all cases tallied by the international virus-tracking platform known as GISAID. Just over 3% were of the delta variant.
People are also reading…
All told, WHO reported more than 19 million new cases of COVID-19 and under 68,000 new deaths during the week from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. As with all such tallies, experts say such figures are believed to greatly underestimate the real toll.
Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.
***
Jacobellis earns 1st US gold at Olympics in snowboardcross
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Lindsey Jacobellis captured the United States' first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday, riding hard to the line in her snowboardcross final a full 16 years after showboating near the finish cost her the title.
The 36-year-old racer was competing in her fifth Olympics and captured the first U.S. win of what has been an otherwise dismal Games for the red, white and blue.
***
Moose attacks Iditarod rookie's sled team, injures 4 dogs
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week — and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.
She said on Facebook Friday that the moose, after seriously injuring four of her dogs, wouldn't leave and that the ordeal stopped only after she called friends for help and one showed up with a high powered rifle and killed the moose with one shot.
“This has been the most horrific past 24 hours of my life,” she posted after the Thursday moose attack on the Salcha River trail system near Fairbanks.
***
Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 9
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says coronavirus case counts fell 17% worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week, including a 50% drop in the United States, while deaths globally declined 7%, the World Health Organization says.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House GOP lawmakers investigating the “violent insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021, saying it’s not the party’s job to police the views of lawmakers.
ADIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — In the trenches of eastern Ukraine, across the lines from some of the 100,000 Russian troops amassed north and east of the country, Ivan Skuratovskyi's calm verges on numbness — even after a sniper's bullet recently killed one of the 50 or so men under his command.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration has stalled in the narrowly divided Senate, an unexpected setback that could delay decisions on electronic cigarettes and a raft of other high-profile health issues pending at the agency.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The Apollo 16 capsule is dusty all these decades after it carried three astronauts to the moon. Cobwebs cling to the s…
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who oversaw medical training for two of the three former officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights testified that the officers failed to follow their training to do everything they could to prevent his death.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Entrepreneur Elon Musk is helping reconnect Tonga to the internet after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut off the South Pacific nation more than three weeks ago, according to officials, while repairs on an undersea cable are proving more difficult than first thought.
Peloton is replacing its CEO, cutting jobs and reining in ambitious expansion plans after badly misjudging the staying power of the exercise-at-home trend that propelled its sales early in the pandemic.
LONDON (AP) — Adele made a return to live performance and won three prizes at the Brit Awards in London on Tuesday, weeks after she canceled a much-anticipated string of shows in Las Vegas.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — When bad things happen at the Olympics, no one ever lets it go.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Shaun White let up just the tiniest bit as he jerked his body around for a trick — his signature trick, and a trick he's landed without a hitch hundreds of times before.
BEIJING (AP) — The first question posed to Mikaela Shiffrin as she met with reporters after her second consecutive quick exit from an Alpine skiing race at the Beijing Games was short, simple and to the point: What happened?
Joe Burrow got to the Super Bowl faster than any other No. 1 pick quarterback. Matthew Stafford's journey from top pick to the title game has taken longer than any other quarterback.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1971, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in California’s San Fernando Valley claimed 65 lives, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1992, Magic Johnson, in his return to the court, scores a game-high 25 points to lead the West to victory in the All-Star Game. See more sp…
***