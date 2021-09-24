COVID at the UN: One topic, used to make many points

BRAZIL

For vaccine skeptic Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who was infected with COVID-19 last year, his showing at the U.N. was decidedly more defiant.

He flouted the requirement for all attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, declaring repeatedly that he remained unvaccinated because getting a shot is a personal, medical decision, and then circulated a photo of himself eating pizza on a New York street, an apparent jab at city’s restrictions on indoor dining.

In Bolsonaro’s U.N. speech, he also rebuffed criticism of his country’s handling of the pandemic, insisted vaccines would be available but not required, and chastised the overwhelming medical consensus that “early treatment” drugs like the one that he took are not effective.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have supported doctor’s autonomy in search of an early treatment, as recommended by our Federal Council of Medicine. I was among those who tried the early treatment. We also respect the doctor-patient relationship with regard to the medication to be used and its off-label utilization,” Bolsonaro said. “We don’t understand why many countries, along with a large portion of the media, oppose early treatment. History and science will hold them accountable.”