COVID and overdoses made 2021 the deadliest year for the US, why inflation is so high, and more virus news

Here's what's going on in the world of COVID-19 today, April 12.

COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total ever

2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, and new data and research are offering more insights into how it got that bad.

The main reason for the increase in deaths? COVID-19, said Robert Anderson, who oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's work on death statistics.

The agency this month quietly updated its provisional death tally. It showed there were 3.465 million deaths last year, or about 80,000 more than 2020's record-setting total. Get more info here:

Is COVID "superspreading"?

A recent outbreak of Covid-19 cases among officials in Washington, with dozens testing positive after attending the Gridiron Club Dinner, has put the concept of Covid-19 superspreading back in the spotlight.

Covid-19 superspreading, which involves the virus spreading at a single event on a larger scale than what is typically expected, is still possible and poses a risk. But in this stage of the pandemic, a large event may not necessarily be an invitation to widespread, unchecked illness -- if people use tools now available to limit risk, according to public health experts. Find out more here:

Boris Johnson under fire over lockdown-breaking parties

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak were fined by police over lockdown-breaking parties held on UK government premises, a Downing Street spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday.

London's Metropolitan Police said earlier Tuesday they had issued more than 50 fines as part of their "Operation Hillman" investigation into gatherings held on government premises in Downing Street and Whitehall while the rest of the country was living under strict pandemic restrictions. Revelations of the parties sparked national outrage. Get the details here:

Why is inflation still so high?

For the 12 months that ended in March, consumer prices rocketed 8.5%. That was the fastest year-over-year jump since 1981, far surpassing February's mark of 7.9%, itself a 40-year high.

Even if you toss out food and energy prices — which are notoriously volatile and have driven much of the price spike — so-called core inflation jumped 6.5% in the past 12 months. That was also the sharpest such jump in four decades. So what's the cause?:

***

More of today's COVID-19 stories here: