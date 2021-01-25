COVID-19 vaccine theft charge dismissed against Texas doc

Gokal’s attorneys had said the doctor did nothing wrong and was only trying to ensure that vaccine from a punctured vial was not wasted.

Paul Doyle, an attorney for Gokal, said his client plans to file a wrongful termination suit. Gokal was fired after an internal investigation by the health department.

“The agency disparaged this good public servant’s name and took away his employment without cause. More must be done by those responsible to make this right,” Doyle said in a statement. “We also sincerely hope this incident doesn’t deter other front-line medical personnel from doing everything they can to make sure vaccines are not wasted.”

Prosecutors had alleged that after a day of administering vaccines on Dec. 29 at a suburban Houston park, Gokal, 48, had taken the vial offsite and vaccinated nine individuals, including his wife. They claimed that action ignored health department rules that doses from damaged vials are to be brought back to the main office so they can be administered to at-risk front-line workers, including health care employees and police officers, and to vulnerable populations.