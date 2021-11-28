 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking AP

COVID-19 live updates: Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread

  • Updated
  • 0

Dr. Anthony Fauci shared that it's possible the Omicron Covid-19 variant is already in the US during an NBC interview.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus and Australia found two on Sunday as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travelers arriving from southern Africa.

A growing raft of curbs are being imposed by nations around the world as they scramble to slow the variant's spread, with Israel deciding Sunday to bar entry to foreign nationals in the toughest move so far.

Confirmed or suspected cases of the new variant have already emerged in several European countries, in Israel and in Hong Kong, just days after it was identified by researchers in South Africa. The "act first, ask questions later" approach reflected growing alarm about the emergence of a potentially more contagious variant nearly two years into a pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people, upended lives and disrupted economies across the globe. Read the full story here:

***

MORE COVERAGE

***

VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News