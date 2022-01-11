 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

COVID-19 hospitalizations in US reach record high, HHS reports

  • Updated
  • 0

As the US reaches an average of 700,000 Omicron cases per day, departments across the nation report worker shortages. CNN's Nick Watt reports.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States have reached a new record high, surpassing the previous peak from January 2021, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 145,982 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — about twice as many than two weeks ago. There are nearly 24,000 ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients.

Keep scrolling for charts and maps showing the spread

Hospitalizations reached a previous peak about a year ago, with more than 142,000 people hospitalized with Covid-19 on January 14, 2021. During the Delta surge over the summer, COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at about 104,000 on September 1, 2021. Read the full story here:

***

MORE VIRUS UPDATES:

***

PODCAST

***

People are also reading…

VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS

Virus Outbreak Hospital Surge

Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. 
0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisian craftswomen preserve pottery technique

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News