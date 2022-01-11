COVID-19 hospitalizations in US reach record high, HHS reports

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States have reached a new record high, surpassing the previous peak from January 2021, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 145,982 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — about twice as many than two weeks ago. There are nearly 24,000 ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients.

Hospitalizations reached a previous peak about a year ago, with more than 142,000 people hospitalized with Covid-19 on January 14, 2021. During the Delta surge over the summer, COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at about 104,000 on September 1, 2021. Read the full story here:

