Covered California director to step down in February

The marketplace is for people who don't have — or can't get — health insurance through their jobs and make too much money to qualify for government-funded health care. It was designed to make it easier for those people to get health insurance and offers discounts to some people who make below a certain income level.

Most states chose to let the federal government run their marketplaces for them. But California is one of 15 states that runs its own marketplace. Lee has been the public face of California's marketplace for the past decade, traveling throughout the state to promote it with the fervor of an evangelist.

He insisted on negotiating with health insurance companies on prices and standardizing benefits across plans so consumers could more easily compare plans when deciding which to purchase.

“He’s willing to negotiate and to say no to insurers that were not providing value and to hold the plans accountable for higher standards on quality and equity," said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, a consumer advocacy group. “I think it's a testament to his work that we've had less than a 2% average increase in premiums for the last three years.”