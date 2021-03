Court upholds firing of NYPD officer in Eric Garner's death

“Daniel Pantaleo should never be able to patrol New York City streets again, and now New Yorkers can rest assured that he won’t,” CCRB chairperson Fred Davie said.

Pantaleo was stripped of his gun and put on desk duty after Garner’s July 2014 death, but continued to draw a salary with his pay peaking at more than $120,000 in 2017, city records show.

A grand jury declined to bring criminal charges against Pantaleo and the NYPD held off on starting its internal disciplinary process for several years, with officials saying they did not want to interfere with a federal civil rights investigation that ultimately yielded no charges.

Bystander video showed Pantaleo, who is white, wrapping his arm around the neck of Garner, who was Black, as they struggled against a glass storefront window and fell to a Staten Island sidewalk. Officers were trying to arrest Garner for selling loose, untaxed cigarettes.

Garner’s dying gasps of “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry among police reform activists.