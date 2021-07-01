Court: Toppled rig's owners can't sue Coast Guard contractor

“This is a money-grubbing story,” said his attorney, Patrick McShane.

McShane said the suit is among 11 that Taylor has filed in attempts to get $432 million out of a federal escrow account set up to stop the leaks if engineers ever figure out how to do that.

Taylor plugged some of the wells but says further attempts would endanger workers and create a much greater environmental danger than currently exists.

In 2019, a federal judge in Washingon, D.C., dismissed a suit saying the U.S. Interior Department should be made to return the money.

The underwater mudslide that overturned Taylor’s platform also dragged it nearly 560 feet (170 meters) and buried the pipe casings for its cluster of 28 oil wells under up to 165 feet (50 meters) of sediment.

“The well bores for the 28 wells ... rest in a tangled web,” U.S. District Judge Gerard Guidry noted in his August 2020 summary judgment dismissing Taylor’s claims against Couvillion.

The 5th Circuit upheld his ruling that Couvillion’s contract with the Coast Guard was valid and correctly supervised, and makes the company immune to trespass claims.