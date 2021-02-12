Court rules against Arkansas' Israel boycott pledge law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that Arkansas' law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel is unconstitutional.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge's 2019 decision that dismissed the lawsuit by the Arkansas Times challenging the requirement. The newspaper had asked the judge to block the law, which requires contractors with the state to reduce their fees by 20% if they don’t sign the pledge.

The court said the law is written so broadly that it would also apply to vendors that support or promote a boycott.

“The Act prohibits the contractor from engaging in boycott activity outside the scope of the contractual relationship ‘on its own time and dime,'" the court said in its 2-1 decision. “Such a restriction violates the First Amendment."

The Times’ lawsuit said the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College refused to contract for advertising with the newspaper unless the Arkansas Times signed the pledge. The newspaper isn’t engaged in a boycott against Israel.