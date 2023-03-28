Here's a look at top and trending news for today, March 28:
Adnan Syed
A Maryland appellate court has reinstated the conviction of Adnan Syed, the man who spent over two decades behind bars for the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee and whose murder case was featured in the landmark podcast "Serial."
The appellate court said the lower court had violated the rights of the victim's brother, Young Lee, to attend a key hearing.
"Because the circuit court violated Mr. Lee's right to notice of, and his right to attend, the hearing on the State's motion to vacate ... this Court has the power and obligation to remedy those violations, as long we can do so without violating Mr. Syed's right to be free from double jeopardy," the court's opinion said.
Get the full story here:
People are also reading…
Nashville school shooter
The 28-year-old who killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville was under care for an emotional disorder and had legally bought seven firearms that were hidden at home, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Tuesday.
The parents of the shooter, Audrey Hale, spoke to police and said they knew Hale had bought and sold one weapon and believed that was the extent of it.
"The parents felt (Hale) should not own weapons," the chief said.
On Monday morning, Hale left home with a red bag, and the parents asked what was inside but were dismissed, Drake said.
Three of the weapons were used in the attack Monday.
Find out more info here:
Earthquake
Here we go again: A powerful Pacific storm moved into California on Tuesday, promising to deliver strong winds, low temperatures and even more rainfall to the waterlogged state.
The "cold and vigorous storm system" originated in the Gulf of Alaska, the National Weather Service said. It will strike Northern California on Tuesday and make its way south and east through Wednesday, keeping high temperatures in the 50s across much of the state.
The San Francisco Bay Area, where widespread power outages and at least 5 deaths were reported during last week's storm, was already seeing showers Tuesday morning when it was shaken by a 3.5-magnitude earthquake.
Read more here:
***
Get more of today's trending topics here:
Migrant center fire
Mike Pence
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, March 28
Police say the Nashville school shooter legally bought seven firearms in recent years and hid the guns from their parents before killing three children and three adults at a Christian school. Police on Tuesday said the shooter did not specifically target their victims during the shooting at The Covenant School on Monday. The victims included three 9-year-olds and the head of the school. Shooter Audrey Hale was a former student at the school. Authorities say Hale was not known to them before the attack. Police say Hale was under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed emotional disorder.
More than three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, an official said Tuesday.
President Joe Biden says Republicans’ budget plans could undermine U.S. manufacturing and help China dominate the world economy. Being tough on China has been a core part of the identity of former President Donald Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House in 2024. Biden says the GOP push to cut his incentives for clean energy “would mean ceding the future of innovation and technology to China.” He spoke Tuesday at a semiconductor maker in North Carolina. Biden is trying to shape public sentiment as he faces off with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about whether the federal government should raise its legal borrowing capacity.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put his contentious judicial overhaul plan on hold this week, but he has vowed to pass the package through parliament “one way or another.” However, he may have a hard time keeping that promise. While Netanyahu has the parliamentary majority to push through his program, this week’s about-face has left him weakened and coming up against a wall of opposition he has never before faced in a three-decade political career. After showing it can cripple the economy and weaken the military, the opposition remains motivated to resume its struggle. With Netanyahu's popularity hit hard by the protests, it could be difficult for him to push forward.
The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments has returned to hear more evidence, with still no word on when it might be asked to vote on a possible indictment. David Pecker, who as the former chief executive of the parent company of the National Enquirer became a pivotal figure in the payoff saga, was seen leaving the building where the grand jury meets. He had been spotted weeks earlier at the same building, suggesting that his testimony could be key as prosecutors continue to push toward criminal charges of the ex-president.
House Republicans plan to deliver a subpoena to Secretary of State Antony Blinken for classified cables related to the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul said Monday that he will be issuing the first subpoena as chairman. The Texas Republican said he had spoken with Blinken earlier and was notified the agency would not be turning over a so-called dissent cable. According to press reports, the July 2021 communication was written by diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul shortly before the August 2021 withdrawal and warned Blinken about the potential fall of Kabul via a special “dissent channel."
Vice President Kamala Harris has visited a site in Ghana where millions of enslaved Africans were held captive before they were loaded onto ships bound for the Americas. During her visit to Cape Coast Castle, Harris insisted on exploring past wounds. She skipped her prepared remarks to talk bluntly about the anguish “that reeks from this place,” and the horrors endured by the people who passed through its walls; mass kidnapping, sickness, rape and death. Those who lived were sold into bondage in the Americas. The nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president is the most high-profile member of President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Africa as the U.S. escalates its outreach to the continent.
A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota Sunday night and spilled hazardous materials. But local authorities and the railroad said there is no threat to public safety. There were no injuries or fire associated with the derailment, which occurred in a rural area outside Wyndmere. Several hundred people live in that town about 60 miles southwest of Fargo. Canadian Pacific spokesperson Andy Cummings said 31 of the 70 cars on the train left the tracks around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Four cars carrying liquid asphalt and two filled with ethylene glycol spilled part of their loads. But there are no waterways near where the derailment happened and the chemicals were contained at the site. Cummings said the railroad believes a broken rail caused the derailment.
Skier’s etiquette has emerged as a sticking point in a highly publicized trial where Gwyneth Paltrow is accused of causing a 2016 ski collision. Nearly every witness who has testified so far has been questioned about the tenets of a ubiquitous but mostly unknown skier’s responsibility code. Both Paltrow and the man who is suing her have claimed they were downhill on the slope, claiming they had the right of way when the crash happened. The trial has made “uphill” synonymous with “guilty,” and shone a spotlight on the legal implications of the etiquette rules that govern the expensive snow sport.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 18 points and top-seeded South Carolina used its smothering defense to take control in the second quarter, outlasting second-seeded Maryland 86-75 on Monday night to reach its third straight Final Four.