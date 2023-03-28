Here's a look at top and trending news for today, March 28:

Adnan Syed

A Maryland appellate court has reinstated the conviction of Adnan Syed, the man who spent over two decades behind bars for the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee and whose murder case was featured in the landmark podcast "Serial."

The appellate court said the lower court had violated the rights of the victim's brother, Young Lee, to attend a key hearing.

"Because the circuit court violated Mr. Lee's right to notice of, and his right to attend, the hearing on the State's motion to vacate ... this Court has the power and obligation to remedy those violations, as long we can do so without violating Mr. Syed's right to be free from double jeopardy," the court's opinion said.

Nashville school shooter

The 28-year-old who killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville was under care for an emotional disorder and had legally bought seven firearms that were hidden at home, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Tuesday.

The parents of the shooter, Audrey Hale, spoke to police and said they knew Hale had bought and sold one weapon and believed that was the extent of it.

"The parents felt (Hale) should not own weapons," the chief said.

On Monday morning, Hale left home with a red bag, and the parents asked what was inside but were dismissed, Drake said.

Three of the weapons were used in the attack Monday.

Earthquake

Here we go again: A powerful Pacific storm moved into California on Tuesday, promising to deliver strong winds, low temperatures and even more rainfall to the waterlogged state.

The "cold and vigorous storm system" originated in the Gulf of Alaska, the National Weather Service said. It will strike Northern California on Tuesday and make its way south and east through Wednesday, keeping high temperatures in the 50s across much of the state.

The San Francisco Bay Area, where widespread power outages and at least 5 deaths were reported during last week's storm, was already seeing showers Tuesday morning when it was shaken by a 3.5-magnitude earthquake.

