Court puts halt on construction of $1B Maine power corridor

Representatives for Avangrid did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The judges' ruling came the same day Avangrid touted a key approval it has received for the project, which is called the New England Clean Energy Connect. The company said it has received a presidential permit it needed from the U.S. Department of Energy, and that means it has successful cleared every major permitting hurdle.

“From day one, our focus has been on how we can provide cleaner energy for the region along with lower electric rates, jobs and economic stimulus – all while mitigating the project’s environmental impact,” Avangrid President Robert Kump said in a statement about the permit.

The project is slated to bring 1,200 megawatts of power, which supporters have said would reduce greenhouse emissions and defray the high cost of energy in New England. The project has faced staunch opposition from environmentalists and local residents who have said it would ruin some of Maine's most pristine wilderness.

Opponents have also said the Army Corps must conduct a more rigorous environmental statement for the project to go forward. Some have also collected signatures for a public referendum drive to try to halt the project.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0