Court OKs 3rd-degree murder against 3-ex cops in Floyd death

The proper interpretation of Minnesota's third-degree murder statute has been disputed in the cases involving the four ex-officers, as well as the case of former Minneapolis police Officer Mohamed Noor in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

The central issue is whether a defendant's fatal actions must be directed at more than one person, as defense attorneys have argued. In affirming Noor's conviction, the appeals court ruled that the act can be directed at a single person. Cahill then reinstated the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin on that basis, but deferred a ruling in the cases of the other three.