Court mulls if bail is too high in Yale student killing case

Pan's lawyer, Norman Pattis, told justices Wednesday that the bail was unconstitutionally high and there was no evidence presented of the extent of the assets of Pan's family, only claims by a prosecutor.

“What we’ve got now is bond set with the moral ethos of the used car lot salesman,” Pattis said. “Let’s just get this guy out of here. It’s Yale. The world is watching. Twenty million will do. You don’t want a bond? OK. Bam. Sold for $20 million. But what got sold wasn’t just the bond, but the presumption of innocence and my client’s rights.”

Pattis said prosecutors' claims about Pan's wealth are wrong. He proposed lowering the bail to $5 million and allowing Pan to post 10% of it.

“He’s a Ph.D. candidate at MIT living on a $30,000-a year stipend,” he said.

Pattis said Pan's bail was the second-highest in recent state memory, after the $25 million set for alleged Hartford drug dealer Donald Raynor. Raynor was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 for a drive-by killing and denied involvement in several other killings alleged by police. His murder conviction was overturned in December and he remains detained awaiting a new trial.