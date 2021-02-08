Court blocks some of Los Angeles DA's progressive policies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors took the progressive new district attorney to court and won a ruling Monday blocking some criminal justice reforms he instituted to reduce prison sentences.

Superior Court Judge James Chalfant issued a preliminary injunction blocking some directives District Attorney George Gascon issued to end enhancements that can add years to prison sentences.

Gascon said he would appeal.

Gascon took office in December and immediately put in place reforms that he campaigned on, such as vowing not to seek the death penalty, not prosecute juveniles as adults and ending the use of sentencing enhancements that trigger stiffer sentences for certain elements of crimes, repeat offenses or being a gang member. Gascon has argued that enhancements don't make communities safer.

Gascon, who overcame opposition from law enforcement unions during his campaign to unseat two-term incumbent Jackie Lacey, quickly found himself facing stiff opposition from within his office.

Career prosecutors took the unusual step of suing their new boss. They claimed the directives violated state law, their oath of office and ethical and professional obligations.