Court asked to suspend law licenses of gun-waving couple

Pratzel said both crimes showed “indifference to public safety” and involved “moral turpitude,” warranting discipline. He recommended that the Supreme Court indefinitely suspend the McCloskeys’ licenses.

The June 28, 2020, protests followed George Floyd’s death under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee. The McCloskeys said the protesters broke through an iron gate onto their private street and were threatening, though protest organizers said the march was peaceful.

Mark McCloskey emerged with an AR-15-style rifle, and Patricia McCloskey waved a semiautomatic pistol, according to the indictment. Cellphone video captured the confrontation. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Even after their guilty pleas, Mark McCloskey was unapologetic.

“I’d do it again,” Mark McCloskey said immediately after the hearing. “Anytime the mob approaches me, I’ll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury because that’s what kept them from destroying my house and my family.”

