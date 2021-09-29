Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

The Varnadoes had lived 45 years on St. Simons Island, home to about 15,000 people just over an hour's drive south of Savannah. Kozlowski said Don Varnadoe loved to tell the story of how the moving truck arrived on July 4, 1976 — the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Margie Varnadoe was retired from the Glynn County public school system, where she had long worked as a teacher and an administrator. Her husband sold real estate for more than four decades, and showed no sign of slowing down.

Kozlowski said Don Varnadoe worked every day and often led the sales staff in prayer before meetings. His wife was beloved at the office, where she often brought flowers, brownies and other gifts. She dropped off one last pan of brownies just before leaving on their anniversary trip.

"If you want an example of how to treat people, Don and Margie were them," Kozlowski said. "With their faith and the way they treated people, they're in a good place, I think."

The lawsuit filed by Rebecca Schneider, who was also hurt in the derailment, acknowledged the investigation is in its early stages but contends the the train operator failed react to whatever caused the derailment.