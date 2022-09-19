Grab a bucket of popcorn and get comfortable. If you like weather and movies, you have to listen to this!

Weather plays a role in lots of films, but in some it has a starring role. With the help of Bruce Miller, from Lee Enterprises' TV, streaming and movie podcast Streamed & Screened, the Lee Weather Team takes a look at the best weather movies ever made.

Listen along as the gang counts down the movies from ten to one. What makes these films stand out? Do they accurately portray the lives of meteorologists? Do they get the science right? Or are they just too much fun to leave out?!

Find out if your favorite weather movie made the cut and which film the team crowned number one on this week's episode of Across the Sky.

More on Streamed & Screened

The podcast is hosted by Bruce Miller, editor of the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises. Use these links to listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.