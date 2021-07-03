Counselors work to ease grief over Florida building collapse

“Sometimes you're just putting a hand on a shoulder and don't say a word,” said Miami-Dade Police Capt. Rita Rodriguez, a crisis intervention officer who is consoling the families. “Because a lot of them just want to tell you about their family member and they want to tell you about how they feel.”

Mindful of the fact that little things have the power to touch off intense sorrow, officials have been removing potentially triggering details — a poorly chosen black sheet draped in a hallway, floral bouquets that arrived with the best of intentions but lent a funereal ambience to the scene.

During the briefings, the counselors scan the room for signs of distress. Handlers lead comfort dogs around the space to be petted, and sometimes to sit for a spell on people’s laps. Rooms are available for anyone who needs counseling in private.

“When we see that there’s a person crying, whatever it is, we will have the psychotrauma therapists walk over. They start by offering a box of tissue. And if they want us to sit, we sit; if not, we just stand there and ask if they want to talk,” said Annika Holder, Miami-Dade County’s incident commander at the center.