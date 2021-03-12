Could solitary confinement on Rikers Island be laid to rest?

As a teenager, Browder spent two years in solitary confinement at Rikers Island — and three years in in jail overall — when he couldn't make bail on a charge that he stole a backpack. He never got a trial. Prosecutors dropped the charges and he was released, but with deep psychological scars. He killed himself in 2015.

The city ended up paying $3 million to settle a civil claim in the Browder case. Another $5.9 million was shelled out in the Polanco case.

The mayor called Browder’s death the “original sin” fueling a reform movement that had previously resulted in a ban on solitary confinement for 16- and 17-year-old inmates who broke jailhouse rules. That move followed a scathing Department of Justice report that found teenage inmates were too often placed in solitary confinement and beaten by jail guards.

The new plan takes an approach similar to the solitary ban for teens by segregating violent adult inmates into a setting geared toward rehabilitation, not isolation, officials said.

It would require prisoners to spend at least 10 hours a day out their cells, with contact with at least one other person. Five hours would be spent on rehabilitation programs under the supervision of case managers.