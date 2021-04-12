Costume Designers Guild to honor Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From “Grey’s Anatomy” to “Bridgerton,” television producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers have strived to work with costume designers to visually create appealing wardrobes to help tell their character's story.

Now, both women will be recognized for their successful collaborative efforts at the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The guild announced Monday that Rhimes and Beers will be honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award. The award will be presented by “Bridgerton” actor Nicola Coughlan during the 23rd annual ceremony, which will take place Tuesday on Twitter.

Rhimes and Beers both gave credit to the costume designers who have worked with them. The award honors individuals who demonstrate support of costume design and creative partnerships with designers.

“This feels more like a giant compliment to the costume designers that we’ve gotten to work with over the years,” said Rhimes, founder of television production company, Shondaland. She said several costume designers helped her understand the different nuances of fashion.