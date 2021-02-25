Costco to raise starting hourly wage to $16; end hazard pay

That effort suffered a serious blow Thursday when the Senate parliamentarian decided the minimum wage provision must be dropped from the bill, according to Democratic Senate aides, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision hadn't been released.

A growing number of states have already raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Costco's announcement also comes as labor groups are demanding hazard pay for grocery and other essential works, which some companies offered at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and later ended.

Costco has continued to pay a $2 hourly premium to its hourly workers since March. Jelinek said Costco would end the premium as the one-year mark approaches but would convert some of it through increases in wages across pay scales.

Costco has 180,000 employees in the U.S. Jelinek said more than half make $25 an hour or more.

