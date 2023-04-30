PORTLAND, Ore. — For most of her life in New Mexico, Christina Wood felt like she had to hide her identity as a transgender woman. Six years ago she moved to Oregon, where she had readier access to the gender-affirming health care she needed to live as her authentic self.
Once there, Wood, 49, was able to receive certain surgeries that helped her transition, but electrolysis, or permanent hair removal, wasn't fully covered under the state's Medicaid plan for low-income residents. Paying out-of-pocket ate up nearly half her monthly income, but it was critical for Wood's mental health.
"Having this facial hair or this body hair, it doesn't make me feel feminine. I still look in the mirror and I see that masculine person," she said. "It's stressful. It causes anxiety and PTSD when you're having to live in this body that you don't feel like you should be in."
Christina Wood shaves before work Friday in her home in Salem, Ore.
Amanda Loman, Associated Press
That is likely about to change. Oregon lawmakers are expected to pass a bill that would further expand insurance coverage for gender-affirming care to include things like facial hair removal and Adam's apple reduction surgery, procedures currently considered cosmetic by insurers but seen as critical to the mental health of transitioning women.
The wide-ranging bill is part of a wave of legislation this year in Democratic-led states intended to carve out safe havens amid a conservative movement that seeks to ban or limit gender-affirming care elsewhere, eliminate some rights and protections for transgender people and even bar discussion of their existence in settings such as classrooms.
More than a half-dozen states, from New Jersey to Vermont to Colorado, passed or are considering bills or executive orders around transgender health care, civil rights and other legal protections. In Michigan, for example, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month signed a bill outlawing discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation for the first time in her state.
"Trans people are just being used as a political punching bag," said Rose Saxe, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union's LGBT and HIV Project. "Denying this health care doesn't make them not trans. It just makes their lives much harder."
Christina Wood applies makeup before going to work Friday in her home in Salem, Ore.
Amanda Loman, Associated Press
Gender-affirming care includes a wide range of social and medical interventions, such as hormone treatments, counseling, puberty blockers and surgery.
Oregon's bill would bar insurers and the state's Medicaid plan from defining procedures like electrolysis as cosmetic when they are prescribed as medically necessary for treating gender dysphoria. It also would shield providers and patients from lawsuits originating in states where such procedures are restricted.
Access to procedures such as electrolysis is also necessary as a matter of public safety, said Blair Stenvick, communications manager for the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Basic Rights Oregon.
"Facial hair can be a trigger for harassment," Stenvick said, and being able to present as a woman "helps folks to not get targeted and identified as a trans person and then attacked."
The bill sparked fervent debate, with hundreds of people submitting written testimony both for and against it and an emotionally charged public hearing last month. The Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote on the bill Monday over Republican opposition before it heads to the Senate, which is also dominated by Democrats.
Christina Wood sits beside her cat, Miss Kitty, in her home Friday in Salem, Ore.
Amanda Loman, Associated Press
Shield protections similar to what is being proposed in Oregon were enacted this year in Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey and New Mexico, and other bills are awaiting the signatures of Govs. Jay Inslee in Washington and Tim Walz in Minnesota. California, Massachusetts and Connecticut passed their own measures last year. They largely bar authorities from complying with subpoenas, arrest warrants or extradition requests from states that banned gender-affirming treatments.
Meanwhile a measure passed last month by lawmakers in Maryland would expand the list of procedures covered by Medicaid, and Democratic Gov. Wes Moore said he plans to sign it.
Lawmakers in Nevada's Democratic-held Legislature are pushing to expand gender-affirming health care and develop policies regarding the treatment of transgender prisoners, among other things.
The bills face an uncertain fate under Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. Lawmakers have just over a month to vote on them before the legislative session ends in June. Regardless of their outcome, an open debate over transgender health care protections in the important swing state promises to further heighten national attention on the issue.
Christina Wood walks her poodle, Max, on Friday in Salem, Ore.
Amanda Loman, Associated Press
Some opponents of gender-affirming health care say they're concerned that young people may undergo certain physical transition procedures that are irreversible or transition socially in settings such as schools without their parents' knowledge.
Advocates for gender-affirming health procedures counter that they can be a matter of life or death.
Kevin Wang, medical director for the LGBTQI+ Program at Swedish Health Services in Seattle, said such care alleviates depression, anxiety and self-harm in patients with gender dysphoria. Studies show transgender people, particularly youth, consider and attempt suicide at higher rates than the general population.
"These are not aesthetic procedures," he said.
Here's how legislation in every state affects trans youth
Ranking states from most restrictive to the most protective for trans youth
Superficially, Americans and their legislators accept and understand LGBTQ+ individuals more now
than even a decade ago. The Supreme Court's 2015 decision to legalize same-gender marriage stands as of the most tangible and significant wins for LGBTQ+ rights—yet the 2015 ruling only directly protected cisgender lesbian, gay, and bisexual individuals.
At least 19 states in 2016
considered bathroom bills, legislation that would force every person to use the gendered restroom matching the gender listed on their birth certificate. North Carolina passed this legislation, igniting conversations across the country and empowering lawmakers to draft similar bills in other states. But sister bills struggled to pass, and even North Carolina has since repealed its bathroom bill.
Several congressional representatives have turned to gender legislation to target a new group: transgender youth.
Stacker took a look at state-by-state data on sexual orientation and gender identity policies that affect transgender youth from the Transgender Law Center. All 50 states and Washington D.C. were then ranked by their total “policy tallies” (the number of laws and policies driving equality for LGBTQ+ people), with #51 being the most restrictive state and #1 being the most protective state of trans youth. Negative tallies mean more discrimination laws exist than protection laws.
TLC's policy tally accounts only for passed legislation and does not take into account activism efforts, attitudes, and feelings expressed by people in the state, nor implementations of these laws. The core categories TLC considered revolve around relationships and parental recognition, nondiscrimination, religious exemptions, LGBTQ+ youth, health care, criminal justice, and identity documents.
TLC's findings capture how trans youth remain protected or vulnerable by statutory law, but legislation is elastic and lawmakers introduce new bills constantly. One category of these rankings only capture laws pertaining to sexuality since significant overlap exists within the queer community and within the legislation. Many lesbian, gay, or bisexual individuals also identify as transgender, nonbinary, or gender nonconforming, meaning LGBTQ+ individuals can identify with more than one queer identity.
Since 2020, anti-trans youth legislation claiming to protect children popped up more frequently in state legislatures, entering the more mainstream lexicon in 2021. During the first three months of 2022, lawmakers
filed about 240 anti-LGBTQ+ laws—most of which targeted trans people.
Tennessee, the top state for anti-trans youth legislation, in 2017
signed a bill into law preventing trans children from receiving gender-affirming care. It was the fifth anti-trans law to pass in the state. Bills like these claim to protect parents and children, yet lawmakers in Tennessee are also considering a bill that would establish common-law marriages in the state between “one man and one woman” while eliminating age restrictions for marriage.
While anti-trans youth legislation outnumbers legislation to protect trans youth, several states have enacted or are considering laws intended to protect trans children. California has gone so far as to introduce a bill to accept families
escaping anti-trans youth legislation. Colorado—formerly known as the “Hate State” for its history of passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout the ’90s—passed legislation banning conversion therapy, prohibiting bullying based on LGBTQ+ identities, and ending discrimination against LGBTQ+ families adopting children. Hawaii passed legislation in March that would require health insurance companies to pay for gender-affirming care— but not until 2060. You may also like: A history of LGBTQ+ representation in film
dariatorchukova // Shutterstock
#51. Tennessee
- Overall tally: -6
- Gender identity policy tally: -5.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.25
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#50. Arkansas
- Overall tally: -5.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
W. Scott McGill // Shutterstock
#49. South Dakota
- Overall tally: -4.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -4
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#48. Alabama
- Overall tally: -4
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#46. Oklahoma
- Overall tally: -3
- Gender identity policy tally: -5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#45. Louisiana
- Overall tally: -2.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#43. Georgia (tie)
- Overall tally: -0.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.5
f11photo // Shutterstock
#43. South Carolina (tie)
- Overall tally: -0.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#41. Missouri
- Overall tally: 0.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Wyoming
- Overall tally: 1.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#39. Arizona
- Overall tally: 2.25
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.75
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#38. Idaho
- Overall tally: 3.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#35. Montana (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.5
You may also like: Oldest national parks in America
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#35. Nebraska (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.25
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#35. West Virginia (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#33. Florida (tie)
- Overall tally: 5.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 2
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.75
vmfreire // Shutterstock
#33. North Carolina (tie)
- Overall tally: 5.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 1
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.75
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#31. Kansas
- Overall tally: 7.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.75
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#30. Ohio
- Overall tally: 9.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 3.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#29. Kentucky
- Overall tally: 10.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.25
Susan M Hall // Shutterstock
#28. North Dakota
- Overall tally: 11.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 4.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.5
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#26. Pennsylvania
- Overall tally: 15.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 9.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.25
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#25. Iowa
- Overall tally: 17
- Gender identity policy tally: 6
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
#24. Alaska
- Overall tally: 17.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 9
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 8.75
Rob Pauley // Shutterstock
#23. Wisconsin
- Overall tally: 18
- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 12.75
Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock
#22. Michigan
- Overall tally: 19
- Gender identity policy tally: 11.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.75
You may also like: Oldest cities in America
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#21. Delaware
- Overall tally: 25.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 12.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 12.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#20. Virginia
- Overall tally: 26
- Gender identity policy tally: 14.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#19. New Hampshire
- Overall tally: 27.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 14
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#18. New Mexico
- Overall tally: 28
- Gender identity policy tally: 14.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.5
Traveller70 // Shutterstock
#16. Hawaii
- Overall tally: 31
- Gender identity policy tally: 16
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#15. Rhode Island
- Overall tally: 32.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 16
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#13. Massachusetts (tie)
- Overall tally: 33.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 17.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.25
Belikova Oksana // Shutterstock
#13. Minnesota (tie)
- Overall tally: 33.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 18.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.25
Randy Runtsch // Shutterstock
#10. Washington D.C. (tie)
- Overall tally: 36
- Gender identity policy tally: 19
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#10. Vermont (tie)
- Overall tally: 36
- Gender identity policy tally: 18.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Oregon
- Overall tally: 36.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 19.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
James Curzio // Shutterstock
#8. Washington
- Overall tally: 36.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.75
Always Wanderlust / Shutterstock
#6. New Jersey (tie)
- Overall tally: 37
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#5. Connecticut
- Overall tally: 37.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#4. Nevada
- Overall tally: 38
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#3. New York
- Overall tally: 39
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#2. California
- Overall tally: 39.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.5
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
Here's how legislation in every state affects trans youth
On the surface, Americans and their legislators accept and understand LGBTQ+ individuals more now
than even a decade ago. The Supreme Court's 2015 decision to legalize same-gender marriage remains one of the most tangible and significant wins for LGBTQ+ rights—yet many Americans continue to have complex (and sometimes contradictory) views on transgender issues, suggesting much of the growing acceptance of LGBTQ+ people has not extended to the trans community.
Trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people have long been marginalized in the U.S., both through legislation dating as far back as
mid-19th century anti-cross-dressing laws and through cultural representation, such as the long-standing portrayal of trans characters as villains in film and television.
More recently, after several decades of increased visibility and some legislative wins for the LGBTQ+ community in the aftermath of Stonewall, a wave of
conservative backlash targeting trans rights has fully materialized. Already as of March 2023, there are over 400 bills targeting transgender rights active across 46 state legislatures. Nineteen anti-trans laws have been passed since the beginning of the year, according to the Trans Legislation Tracker. Within the past several years, however, one group within the trans community has become the center of what many have dubbed the most recent moral panic: trans youth.
Legislation specifically targeting transgender youth began
cropping up in state legislatures in 2020. By 2021, laws claiming to "protect children" from the "dangers" of gender-affirming medical care entered the cultural zeitgeist in earnest—claims that are flatly contradicted by leading scientists and medical organizations' findings that this type of care is not only safe but medically necessary. Some proposed legislation goes as far as naming parental support for a young person's gender-affirming care as child abuse and gives the state the right to take trans children away from their parents.
While anti-trans youth legislation outnumbers legislation to protect trans youth, several states have enacted or are considering laws intended to protect trans children. In August 2022, California passed a law
providing refuge and gender-affirming care to families escaping anti-trans youth legislation. Colorado—formerly known as the "Hate State" for its history of passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout the 90s—made history when it passed legislation in January 2023 protecting gender-affirming medical care as an essential health benefit, becoming the first state to do so. In 2022, Hawaii passed legislation that requires health insurance companies to cover gender-affirming care deemed medically necessary. Stacker took a look at state-by-state data from the Movement Advancement Project on sexual orientation and gender identity policies that affect transgender youth. All 50 states and Washington D.C. were then ranked by their total policy tallies—the number of laws and policies driving equality for LGBTQ+ people—with #51 being the most restrictive state and #1 being the most protective state for trans youth. Tallies are compared to totals from 2022 and ties are broken, when possible, by the tally for gender-inclusive laws and policies. Negative tallies mean more discrimination laws exist than protection laws.
The Movement Advancement Project's policy tally only accounts for passed legislation in each state. It does not take into account activism efforts, public sentiment, or whether these laws are implemented, all of which can potentially differ from the legislative actions of elected officials. Major categories of laws analyzed include "Relationship and Parental Recognition, Nondiscrimination, Religious Exemptions, LGBTQ Youth, Health Care, Criminal Justice, and Identity Documents." Both gender identity and sexual orientation policy tallies are included since many trans individuals are also impacted by sexual orientation legislation.
You may also like: Voter demographics of every state
dariatorchukova // Shutterstock
#51. Tennessee
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -10.50 (4.5 point decrease from 2022)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -8.75 (3 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -1.75 (1.5 point decrease)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#50. Alabama
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -9.50 (5.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -7.50 (4 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -2.00 (1.5 point decrease)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#49. South Dakota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -5.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -5.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#48. Arkansas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -5.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
W. Scott McGill // Shutterstock
#47. Oklahoma
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -4.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -6.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (no change)
You may also like: The history of voting in the United States
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#46. Mississippi
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -4.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 0.00 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#45. Louisiana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -3.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1.00 (no change)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#44. South Carolina
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -2.50 (2 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (3 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (1 point increase)
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#43. Texas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 0.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.75 (no change)
CrackerClips Stock Media // Shutterstock
#42. Georgia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 0.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -1.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (0.5 point decrease)
You may also like: Experts rank the best US presidents of all time
f11photo // Shutterstock
#41. Missouri
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 1.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.50 (1 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Arizona
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -3.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.25 (0.5 point increase)
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#39. Wyoming
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.25 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.00 (0.5 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#38. Florida
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (2.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.00 (2 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.25 (0.5 point decrease)
vmfreire // Shutterstock
#36. Montana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 4.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.00 (0.5 point increase)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#35. Idaho
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 5.25 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 1.00 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25 (no change)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#34. Indiana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 6.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.75 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#33. West Virginia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 7.50 (3.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 2.00 (3.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.50 (no change)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#32. Kansas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 7.75 (no change)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 3.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25 (0.5 point decrease)
You may also like: After Elizabeth II: Who is in the royal line of succession?
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#31. Kentucky
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 9.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 1.50 (1.5 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.75 (0.5 point increase)
Susan M Hall // Shutterstock
#30. Alaska
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 10.25 (7.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.00 (4 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.25 (3.5 point decrease)
Rob Pauley // Shutterstock
#29. Ohio
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 10.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 4.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.50 (0.5 point increase)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#28. North Carolina
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 12.75 (7 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 6.00 (5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.75 (2 point increase)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#27. Utah
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 12.75 (1.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.50 (0.5 point decrease)
You may also like: 30 iconic posters from World War II
InnovativeImages // Shutterstock
#26. North Dakota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 14.75 (3 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.75 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 9.00 (1.5 point increase)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#25. Pennsylvania
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 16.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 9.75 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.75 (0.5 point increase)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#24. Iowa
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 6.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.00 (no change)
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
#23. Wisconsin
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 18.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.25 (0.5 point increase)
Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock
#22. Michigan
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 21.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 12.75 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 8.75 (1 point increase)
You may also like: Baby names that are illegal around the world
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#21. Virginia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 25.50 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 14.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.00 (0.5 point decrease)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#20. New Mexico
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 28.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 15.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.50 (no change)
Traveller70 // Shutterstock
#19. Delaware
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 29.00 (3.75 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 15.25 (2.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.75 (1.25 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#18. New Hampshire
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 29.50 (2 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 14.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.00 (1.5 point increase)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#17. Maryland
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 30.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.75 (0.5 point increase)
You may also like: How America has changed since the first Census in 1790
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock
#16. Rhode Island
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 33.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.00 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.00 (0.5 point decrease)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#15. Hawaii
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 33.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.00 (1 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#14. Minnesota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 34.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 18.75 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.25 (no change)
Randy Runtsch // Shutterstock
#13. Massachusetts
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 35.00 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.50 (0.25 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (1.25 point increase)
Belikova Oksana // Shutterstock
#12. Illinois
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 35.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 18.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.00 (no change)
You may also like: States with the most liberals
Moab Republic // Shutterstock
#11. Washington
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.25 (0.5 point increase)
Always Wanderlust / Shutterstock
#10. Oregon
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
James Curzio // Shutterstock
#8. Vermont (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 19.50 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#8. Washington D.C. (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 19.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (1 point increase)
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#7. Connecticut
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 38.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (0.5 point increase)
You may also like: 100 actors who served in the military
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. New Jersey
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 38.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.00 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#5. New York
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.50 (no change)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#3. Maine (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.50 (2 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 19.00 (0.5 point increase)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#3. Nevada (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 19.00 (1.5 point increase)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#2. Colorado
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 41.50 (2 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 20.25 (1.5 point increase)
You may also like: Iconic presidential photos from the year you were born
Creative Family // Shutterstock
#1. California
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 41.75 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.75 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 20.00 (1.5 point increase)
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!