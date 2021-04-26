Corruption trial of young ex-Massachusetts mayor begins

Hafer listed a litany of things he says Correia spent investors' money on: a Mercedes sedan, jewelry, luxury hotels, meals at high-end restaurants and shopping at places like Burberry and Louis Vuitton. Correia also spent money on adult entertainment, Hafter said, but didn't provide further details. He made charitable donations in his own name, including $3,000 to the Fall River Children’s Aquarium, which later named a room after him, Hafer said. Some of the money did indeed go to software developers, he said.

As mayor, Correia is accused of soliciting bribes from marijuana companies in exchange for letters of approval from the city they need in order to get a license. Three of Correia’s associates, who have previously pleaded guilty in that extortion scheme, are among those who are expected to testify against him.

For months after his arrest, Correia resisted calls to leave office and survived a bizarre election in March 2019 during which he was recalled by voters and reelected the same night. But after federal agents arrested him a second time — this time for the extortion scheme — he agreed in October 2019 to take a leave of absence. He was ousted by voters the next month.