Correction: Western Wildfires story
Correction: Western Wildfires story

From the Top headlines this morning: Sept. 13 series
  • Updated
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — In a story published September 12, 2021, about California wildfires, The Associated Press erroneously reported U.S. Highway 50 is a state route.

