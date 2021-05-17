Detroit tourism seeks rebound after year lost to pandemic

About $100 million was spent in the region during the tournament.

“You had to be masked, have temperature checks and health screenings,” Hoops said. “If it’s safe to go to Target with a mask on and safe to go to Kroger with a mask on, why isn’t it safe to go to an event with a mask on?”

Meanwhile in Detroit, the pandemic came at a pivotal time.

The city’s population has shrunk by more than 1 million people since the 1950s. That, along with downsizing in the auto industry and other manufacturing, all but decimated Detroit’s tax base, leaving the city broke. A state-appointed emergency manager took over in 2013 and herded the city through the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. In December 2014, Detroit exited bankruptcy financially leaner and nearly debt-free.

Its downtown convention center in 2013 hosted only seven groups, which brought about $47 million in direct spending to the area’s economy. In 2019, 29 groups had booked events through the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau, bringing in $148 million in direct spending.

As confidence and reinvestment returned, it became easier to market Detroit as a destination. Big events pumped millions of dollars into the Detroit area’s economy.