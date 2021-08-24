 Skip to main content
Correction: Suicide Social Media-Police story
AP

Correction: Suicide Social Media-Police story

In a story published August 23, 2021, about law enforcement agencies that post about suicide interventions on social media, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the nonprofit organization Alliance of Hope For Suicide Loss Survivors, an international support group that has an online forum for families whose loved ones have died by suicide, was based in Hawaii. It is based in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

