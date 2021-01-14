 Skip to main content
Correction: Spotted Owl-Protected Habitat story
Correction: Spotted Owl-Protected Habitat story

Correction: Spotted Owl-Protected Habitat story

FILE - In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a Northern Spotted Owl flies after an elusive mouse jumping off the end of a stick in the Deschutes National Forest near Camp Sherman, Ore. The Trump administration has slashed more than 3 million acres of protected habitat for the northern spotted owl in Oregon, Washington and northern California, much of it in prime timber locations in Oregon's coastal ranges. Environmentalists are accusing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under President Donald Trump of taking a "parting shot" at protections designed to help restore the threatened owl species.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a story Jan. 13, 2021, about a reduction of protected habitat for the northern spotted owl, The Associated Press erroneously reported that 300 acres of owl habitat burned in recent Oregon wildfires. The fires burned 560 square miles of potential owl habitat, and of that, 300 square miles are no longer considered viable for the birds.

