MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — In a story published July 19, 2022, about the halting of a proposed new school logo at a Georgia elementary school, The Associated Press erroneously reported the spelling of the last name of a woman quoted in the story by WSB-TV. She is Stacy Efrat not Stacy Efart.
Correction: School Logo-Nazi Controversy story
