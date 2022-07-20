 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction: School Logo-Nazi Controversy story

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — In a story published July 19, 2022, about the halting of a proposed new school logo at a Georgia elementary school, The Associated Press erroneously reported the spelling of the last name of a woman quoted in the story by WSB-TV. She is Stacy Efrat not Stacy Efart.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

