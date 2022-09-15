In a story published September 14, 2022, about the business impact of a possible railroad strike, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of the supply chain executive at the Retail Industry Leaders Association. It is Jess Dankert, not Jesse Dankert.
Correction: Railroad Contract Talks-Businesses story
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
