AP

Correction: Railroad Contract Talks-Businesses story

Railroad-Contract Talks

An Amtrak passenger train and a freight train head northbound towards downtown Chicago Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. Business and government officials are preparing for a potential nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions.

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

In a story published September 14, 2022, about the business impact of a possible railroad strike, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of the supply chain executive at the Retail Industry Leaders Association. It is Jess Dankert, not Jesse Dankert.

