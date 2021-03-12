 Skip to main content
Correction: Fatal Vision-Release Request story
Correction: Fatal Vision-Release Request story

Ex-officer MacDonald in Fort Bragg murders seeks release

FILE - In this March 1, 1995 file photo Jeffrey MacDonald gestures at the federal correctional institution in Sheridan, Ore. MacDonald, a former Army captain serving three life sentences for the 1970 murders of his pregnant wife and two young children, has a hearing scheduled Thursday, March 11, 2021 on his request to a federal judge to free him due to his age and failing health.

 Shane Young

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In a story March 11, 2021, about a court hearing in which lawyers for convicted murderer Jeffrey MacDonald sought his release from prison, The Associated Press erroneously reported names of a victim and a family member of the victims. The 5-year-old killed was Kimberley MacDonald, not Kimberly. And the brother of Jeffrey MacDonald’s slain wife is Bob Stevenson, not Stephenson.

