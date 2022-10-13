 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Correction: Election-ID Theft story

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On October 4, 2022, The Associated Press published a story about the founder and CEO of a software company arrested on suspicion of stealing personal identifying information on Los Angeles County poll workers. The AP erroneously included in that story a photo of a different person with the same name, which has since been removed. The AP regrets the error.

