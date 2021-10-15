Correction: Dominion Worker-Defamation Suit story

DENVER (AP) — In a story published October 14, 2021, about a defamation lawsuit, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of Joseph Oltmann’s attorney. The attorney is Ingrid DeFranco, not Andrew DeFranco.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Locations
Tags
- Dcc
- Wire
- General News
- Government And Politics
- Fraud And False Statements
- Crime
- Voting Fraud And Irregularities
- Voting
- Elections
- Legal Proceedings
- Law And Order
- United States Presidential Election
- Judicial Elections
- Judiciary
- Lawsuits
- Electronic Voting
- Campaigns
- Presidential Elections
- National Elections
- Conservatism
- Freedom Of Speech
- Human Rights And Civil Liberties
- Social Issues
- Social Affairs
- 2020 United States Presidential Election
- General Elections
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!