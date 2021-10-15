 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Correction: Dominion Worker-Defamation Suit story

  • Updated
  • 0
Ex-Dominion worker's attorneys fight for defamation suit

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018 file photo, Eric Coomer from Dominion Voting demonstrates his company's touch screen tablet that includes a paper audit trail at the second meeting of Secretary of State Brian Kemp's Secure, Accessible & Fair Elections Commission in Grovetown, Ga. Attorneys for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, its onetime attorney Rudy Giuliani and conservative media figures asked a judge Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, to dismiss a defamation lawsuit by Coomer, a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems, who argues he lost his job after being named in false charges as trying to rig the 2020 election.

 Bob Andres

DENVER (AP) — In a story published October 14, 2021, about a defamation lawsuit, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of Joseph Oltmann’s attorney. The attorney is Ingrid DeFranco, not Andrew DeFranco.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Human sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News