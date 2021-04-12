Correction: Death Valley-Camper Dies story

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — In a story April 9, 2021, about a camper dying and another being rescued in Death Valley National Park, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the campers were married. They were boyfriend and girlfriend, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Locations
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!