AP

Correction: California-Church-Shooting story

  • Updated
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published March 4, 2022, about the gunman who killed his three daughters, another man and himself at a Sacramento, California, church, The Associated Press reported that a possible motive was fear of being separated from the children through deportation. The AP did not have the reporting to substantiate that as possible motivation.

